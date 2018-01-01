The Missing Laravel Admin

Voyager is a Laravel Admin Package that includes BREAD(CRUD) operations, a media manager, menu builder, and much more.

Ahoy Matey & Welcome aboard!

Voyager will take care of your administrative tasks, this way you can
focus on what you do best, which is building the next kick-ass app!

Voyager is awesome

Voyager can save you so much time and it will make building applications even more fun!

BREAD functionality is baked right in!

Baked right in like a fresh loaf of BREAD! Voyager's admin interface allows you to create CRUD or BREAD (Browse, Read, Edit, Add, and Delete) functionality to your posts, pages, or any other table in your database.